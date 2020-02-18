The Leeton boys fought off Green Ridge for a 72-70 win on Monday, Feb. 17.
Green Ridge led 23-21 after a high scoring opening frame, but Leeton held the XX to just eight points in the second quarter to take a 34-31 lead into the intermission.
The Bulldogs extended its lead to four, 52-48, going into the final stanza.
Leeton had four players score in double-figures led by Clarence Buntin’s 22 points. Reed Manley and Daniel Warner each added 14 while Cody Shackelford pitched in 12.
Leeton wraps up the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Windsor.
(0) comments
