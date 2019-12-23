A stout defensive performance in the second half led the Leeton boys to a 67-45 win over Ballard on Friday, Dec. 20.
The Bulldogs widened a seven point, 35-28, halftime lead by holding Ballard to just six points in the third quarter while pouring in 16.
Leeton outscored Ballard 32-17 in the second half to move to 5-3 on the year.
Clarence Buntin led Leeton with 20 points while Cody Shackleford added 15 and Reed Manley chipped in 10.
