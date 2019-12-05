LEETON — The 2019 basketball season marks the first time in four years the Leeton girls will be without Allison French, the program’s all-time leading scorer who graduated in 2019. Yet, the Lady Bulldogs are marching on without missing a beat.
“I’ve had a lot of good compliments from our opponents that said, how do you lose a kid that scored 1,877 points and then come back better than what you were last year,” Leeton coach Travis Fleming said.
The answer lies in diversification. While teams could single in on covering French for the last four years, the Lady Bulldogs, who rank seventh in the preseason MBCA preseason Class 1 poll, now possess scorers at nearly every spot on the court.
“I’ve got kids that can score the ball five or six deep and they’ve all committed to playing defense, so we are a lot more balanced,” Fleming said.
The defense was on display for the Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday, Dec. 4, as Leeton took down Crest Ridge 54-32 to move to 3-0 on the year.
“I am really pleased with how we defended, really pleased,” Fleming said. “That is the most athletic team that we’ve played in the early part of the season with the best player in Cam (Martin) that we’ve seen. For us to hold them to eleven in the first half, and hold her to eleven for the game, I am just really proud of how hard my kids played.”
Leeton held the Lady Cougars to just 11 points in the first half, doubling up Crest Ridge 22-11.
“We have to control our game and our play better,” Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said. “That was the first team that tried to pressure us and play different defenses and we weren’t very disciplined with our offense.”
Leeton extended its lead with a 6-0 run over the first four minutes, 17 seconds of the third quarter. Senior Emily Wilhite, who finished with seven points, broke the drought for Crest Ridge with a free throw.
The Lady Bulldogs led by 35-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Crest Ridge put together its best quarter in the final frame, scoring 13 points — with two field goals and nine free throws.
“Offensive, we have to own what we do and do it well because when we got the ball into Wilhite in the block, she did good things,” Woolsey said. “When we got Cam in good positions in the fast break, she did good things. We just didn’t do that often enough.”
Leeton outscored Crest Ridge 18-13 in the final quarter to hold off the Lady Cougars down the stretch.
“In the fourth quarter, we got reluctant to run,” Fleming said. “That’s the youth in us. I wanted good shots, but I didn’t want us to stop running. They thought, let’s take some air out of the ball. We can’t change who we are.”
Leeton sophomore Regan Shaffer paced the Lady Bulldogs offense in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of her game-high 24 points on the night.
Freshman Bailey Fleming added 11 points with three 3-pointers. Senior Kayla Crowder , sophomore Mattie Nussbaum and freshman Jadeyn Johnson all chipped in six.
“I am really pleased with how hard they are playing and how willing they are to share the ball,” Fleming said. “Nobody is bigger than their teammate in this group. They’ll make the extra pass and not give a darn about somebody getting the bucket.”
Martin led the Lady Cougars with 11 points to go along with Whilhite’s seven points and junior Leah Shanks six. Kenna Brandes also added five points.
“Like I told them, I’d rather see this in game three than at the end of the season,” Woolsey said. “We’ve got the conference tournament next week, which is good to see where we are at too.”
