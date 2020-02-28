Leeton blitz past Concordia for 4th straight district title

SEDALIA - Rarely will a district title clash feature a running clock in the fourth quarter. Just as rare is a stretch of four-straight district titles.
Both happened on Friday, Feb. 28, as Leeton dismantled Concordia 60-32 in the Class 1 District 8 championship game.
“I told the girls to enjoy this, because it’s not just something that happens, it’s kind of a victory to all the work that we do,” Leeton coach Travis Fleming said.
The Lady Bulldogs, ranked fifth in Class 1, put the game out of reach in the opening minutes of the contest, starting the game on a 12-0 run.
“Just so pleased with how we started,” Fleming said. “I was so happy with how well we rotated, how hard we defended and what that did was that got us some easy buckets early that took away the nerves of maybe running the offense and executing.”
By the end of the first frame, Leeton had amassed a 28-7 lead. Concordia had no answer for senior Kayla Crowder, who scored 10 of her 12 points on the night in the opening quarter.
“We joke with Kayla that normally, every year in Sedalia, she had played her best game, every year she plays her best game in Sedalia,” Fleming said.
The Lady Bulldogs went on a 14-2 tear to open up a 33-point lead, 42-9, with three minutes left in the first half. Bailey Fleming knocked down a pair of 3-pointers during the stretch as she finished with 12 points on four makes from behind the arc.
“With Bailey and Rowan (Schmidli) making shots and (Crowder) scoring inside, we are totally different,” Travis Fleming said.
Concordia closed the half with its most successful stretch, climbing to within 26, 42-16, with a 7-0 run to end the half.
Leeton didn’t need much offense in the second half, scoring just 18 points after halftime while holding the Orioles to 17 points while holding a 30-point plus lead in the final frame.
“We didn’t give Concordia any easy looks, they had to work for the shots they got tonight,” Travis Fleming said.
Regan Shaffer led all scorers with 17 points - eight coming in the first quarter blitz.
Leeton averaged 66.3 points per game in the district tournament while holding its three opponents to an average of 21.6 ppg with an average margin of victory of 41 points.
As Leeton celebrated it’s fourth straight district championship, Travis Fleming called down some of his former players, including Allison French, who starred in three of those district titles, as well as future Lady Bulldogs to gather for a team photo.
“That’s kind of fun to have a lot of former players from Holden and Chilhowee that were here tonight, I wanted to get that picture with all those kids because it’s pretty awesome that those kids drive to come watch them play and enjoy them,” Fleming said.
Leeton will face defending Class 1 Champion Walnut Grove in the opening round of the state tournament.
“They are just like us, they are going to get in our face, going to defend, they are going to be physical and pick up full court,” Fleming said.
Walnut Grove, ranked second in Class 1 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, is 24-5 on the year and are coming off a 67-27 win over Climax Springs in the District 7 title game.
The sectional contest is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at Smith-Cotton High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.