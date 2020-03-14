LEETON — Six Leeton basketball players were named to the Class 1 District 8 All-District teams.
Daniel Warner, sophomore; Clarence Buntin, junior; and Noah Scrivener, junior, were all named to the Boys Class 1 District All-District Team.
Regan Shaffer, sophomore; Bailey Fleming, freshman; and Rowan Schmidli, sophomore, were all named to the Girls Class 1 District 8 All-District Team.
