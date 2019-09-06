Warrensburg soccer secured a 4-2 win over Center on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The Tigers (2-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Kevin Likcani off an assist by Zach Reed.
The Yellow Jackets answered to tie the game at 1-1.
Diego Saldana put Warrensburg back on top with a goal off a pass from Tyler Adams to send the Tigers into half up 2-1.
Center made things interesting with just under 15 minute to play, knotting the game up at 2-2.
Warrensburg closed the game out with two unanswered goals. Carter Bell secured the game-winning goal off a header from a corner kick sent in by Ryan Russell in the 74th minute.
Russell tacked on the insurance goal two minutes later, converting a penalty kick in the 76th minute.
