Warrensburg swim came away with a 15th place finish as a team at the Winnetonka Holiday Invite on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Lady Tigers scored 51 team points.
McKenzie Jeffrey was the top finisher for Warrensburg, placing fourth in the diving competition with 315.30 points.
All three Lady Tiger relay teams placed in the top 15.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Maddie Morgan, Taryn Devries, Clara Kate Mallery and Kenzie Hockersmith secured the best finish for the relay groups in 11th in 1:57.72.
The 200-yard medley relay - Emille Marholtz, Rylie Othic Hockersmith and Morgan - took 13th in 2:13.07.
Marnholtz, Mallery, Devries and Evelyn Clark combined to to 13th in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:40.33.
Morgan added a pair of individual placements to her haul, finishing 14th in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.
Marnholtz added to the team score with a 15th place finish in the 100-yard backstroke.
