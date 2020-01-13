Lady Tigers shrug off slow start to beat Odessa

WARRENSBURG - The Warrensburg Lady Tigers overcame a sluggish first half to secure an MRVC West win over Odessa 48-36 on Friday, Jan. 10.
“A win is always good, a conference win is even better, so I am proud of their fight,” Warrensburg coach Valorie Stambersky said.
The Lady Bulldogs took a 8-6 lead in the opening quarter, then doubled up the Lady Tigers 15-8 in the second quarter to stake out a 21-16 lead.
“We were a lot of warm bodies moving around the gym,” Stambersky said.
Odessa held Warrensburg’s offense in check by locking down Sadie Misner will a double team any time the Lady Tigers held the ball on offense. The senior guard was held to just three points in the opening 16 minutes of action.
“We worked on that yesterday (Thursday,” Stambersky said. “We worked on what’s going to happen when it’s a four on three situation. With the talent that we have, it shouldn’t affect us the way it did today.”
Bailey Tucker led the Lady Tigers in the first half with six points while Olivia Harrison added four.
“We have too many offensive threats that if we move the ball and cut, we are going to have a wide open layup, so that is just something we have to continue to build our confidence in and prepare down the road because teams are going to continue to do it,” Stambersky said.
Tucker put together a 6-0 run herself to start the second half, tying the game at 24-24. The senior scored eight of her 16 points in the third quarter.
“As much as I always get on her about power moves, drawing contact, that’s not her,” Stambersky said. “She is a finesse post player, she’ll find the open area and she has a nice shooting touch.”
Zoey Westphal broke the game open with a pair of 3-pointers at the tail end of the frame, allowing Warrensburg to hold a 36-25 lead going into the final frame. Warrensburg outscored Odessa 20-4 in the frame and held Odessa’s Alyssa Morris to just as single free throw after she went for 13 of the Lady Bulldogs 21 first half points.
Warrensburg was able to limit Morris by giving Odessa a taste of their own medicine, going to a box and one on the senior.
“It made other people on their team have to step up, so I think that was a game changer,” Stambersky said.
Odessa managed to erase a healthy portion of the Lady Tigers lead in the final frame, getting to within five, 38-33, before Warrensburg put the game away at the free throw line.
Misner scored eight of her 15 points at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and was a perfect 11 of 11 from the free throw line for the game.
Warrensburg hosts Lexington at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.