Lady Tigers knock off No. 2 Lincoln College Prep

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Lady Tigers overcame a sluggish start to knock off Class 4 No. 2 Lincoln College Prep 55-47 on Friday, Dec. 6.
Warrensburg was held scoreless for the first five minutes, 54 seconds of the contest while Lincoln College Prep jumped out to an 8-0 lead.
“I don’t think we came out in the first quarter ready to play and to do the things we needed to,” Warrensburg coach Valerie Stambersky said. “We gave up a lot of offensive boards, we just put ourselves in a position to lose the basketball game, but towards the end of the second quarter we started to relax and be more confident in the things we have been working on and the people around us and started making shots and brought it back in.”
The visiting Lady Tigers led 11-2 at the end of the first quarter after senior Sadie Misner stopped the shutout with a bucket.
Misner scored the first five points of the game as part of her team-high 21 points.
“Sadie kept her composure throughout the entire game,” Stambersky said. “When she felt like she had to pick everyone up and carry them, we talked and said, just go play and it’ll come. “
Warrensburg slowly whittled away at the deficit in the second half after falling behind 16-2.
Senior Zoey Westphal had eight-straight points for Warrensburg including back-to-back three points in the back half of the second quarter to get the Lady Tigers within seven, 27-20, at the intermission.
“Zoey’s threes at the end of the second quarter really gave us the momentum we needed to go into the second half,” Stambersky said.
Warrensburg continued to chip away at the deficit out of the break
Brianna Muensterman tied the game up for the first time since the tip with a pair of free throws to make it 38-38.
Lincoln College Prep finished the quarter on a 4-0 run to lead 42-38 going into the fourth quarter.
The blue-and-yellow Lady Tigers maintained the lead until the 2:26 mark of the final quarter when Westphal, who finished with 13 points, hit her third triple of the night to tie the game at 47-all.
Senior Bailey Tucker gave Warrensburg a chance to take the lead, drawing a charge on the other end.
Junior Olivia Harrison put Warrensburg on top for the first time all game with a pair of free throws to finish the night with five points.
Warrensburg closed the game on an 11-0 run with the final five points coming from the charity stripe.
“I am proud of their resilience and how they fought back,” Stambersky said. “We’re definitely not where we need to be, but I think in that situation, we found something out about ourselves and I liked what we found out.”
Warrensburg, now 2-0 on the season, is coming off a 13-11 season last year which featured a second place finish in the Missouri River Valley Conference, but also a first round exit in the district tournament.
“I think everyone has that taste in their mouth that they want to make a run for conference and everything, but it’s one game at a time,” Stambersky said.
Warrensburg returns a fair portion of its roster from last year including Misner, who averaged 17.6 points per game a year ago and recently committed to Angelo State. As a junior, Misner reached 1,000 career points and has a chance to become the program’s all-time leading scorer by the time the 2019-20 season wraps up.
“She is one of the best players I’ve seen, just all-around even coaching at the college level,” Stambersky said. “She just needs to go out and play. People are going to box-and-one her, but she’s got other people that can score, we saw that against Holden. So, she just needs to be a leader and stay composed.”
Tucker and Westphal, who was the team’s second-leading scorer last season, are set to see expanded roles as seniors.
“We still have a lot of things that we haven’t even seen from a lot of people, so we still getting comfortable,” Stambersky said.
Warrensburg hosts California on Monday, Dec. 9 before travelling to rival Smith-Cotton on Thursday, Dec. 12.
