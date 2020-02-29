HARRISONVILLE - Warrensburg converted 19 of its 24 free throws to dispatch Harrisonville 43-33 in the opening round of the Class 4 District 13 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 29.
“It’s tough playing a team three times and coach (Shawn) Gibbs is never going to just roll over and play dead,” Warrensburg coach Valerie Stambersky said. “He had us guessing on what they were going on early in the first quarter. It was just a matter of settling in.”
Warrensburg won both regular season meetings between the conference rivals.
After an evenly matched first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie, Warrensburg got to attacking the basket.
The Lady Tigers earned 11 trips to the charity stripe in the second quarter, knocking down all one one. Zoey Westphal and Sadie Misner accounted for all 17 points.
Misner went for nine of her 15 points in the frame while Westphal notched eight of her 17 points.
“We really talked about defensive principles and staying between them,” Stambersky said. “When we went to our half-court (defense) and we were pretty solid defensively, it allowed us to be in good defensive rebounding position and really push and attack.”
Warrensburg’s defense held Harrisonville to just five points in the second quarter to go into the break up 24-12.
Warrensburg started the third quarter on a 4-0 run, eventually leading to a 36-21 lead as Westphal knocked down a jumper as a quarter expired to account for seven of the 12 points scored in the third quarter.
Olivia Harrison, Bailey Tucker and Sammy Fatka each added three points in the win.
It’s the first district tournament win for the Lady Tigers since the 2015-16 season when Warrensburg took down Pleasant Hill 59-44.
“It’s good for them,” Stambersky said on getting the seniors their first district tournament win. “This group done a lot since their sophomore year when I took over as far as building and growing and setting goals and working to achieve them.”
Warrensburg achieved one of its goals on Thursday, Feb. 27, taking down Pleasant Hill 67-55 to claim the Missouri River Valley West crown.
Tucker led the Lady Tigers with 23 points while Misner went for 17 and Westphal added 15.
Warrensburg led 26-24 at halftime, then pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Chicks 23-15.
Warrensburg will face No. 1 seed Grandview, who are 17-9 and coming off a 63-27 win over Ruskin in the opening round, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at Harrisonville High School. This is the first district semifinals appearance for the Lady Tigers since the 2016-17 season.
