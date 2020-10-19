WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg cross country competed against a number of schools in a 5K race at the Warrensburg XC Invitational Thursday, Oct. 15.
The Warrensburg Tigers came in third place as a team behind Capitol City High School and Truman High School.
The Warrensburg Lady Tigers came in first place as a team with Grain Valley coming in second place.
Also at the invitational, middle schools boys and girls took part in 3K races.
The top finishers for Warrensburg were junior Drew Belardo who came in second place with a time of 16:11 and senior Tabby Boldt who came in first with a time of 19:14.
This was also the last home invitational for 10 of Warrensburg's seniors.
"I had told our seniors before the race to make the most of their final home meet and their performance shows that they accomplished that goal," head coach Creighton Collier said. "I am very proud of them and we will miss their leadership."
Collier went on to say that he was impressed with the overall team's performance as well.
"We had many runners who ran their personal record for the race and they were very close to hitting their individual goals that they made for themselves at the beginning of the season," Collier said. "With the MRVC West Conference meet this next week, I believe that they are primed and ready to achieve their individual and team goals when we compete at MSHSAA State Cross Country Championships on Friday, Nov. 6."
Collier added that he has seen a lot of improvements this season from the team.
"Based on our standings and times from last season, I believe we are in a better position now than we were a year ago," Collier said. "We have many leaders who have been pushing each other to achieve the individual and team goals we have set for ourselves."
Collier said that moving forward, the team's goal is to win the MRVC West Conference meet Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Richmond High School and from there, the goal is to qualify the boys and girls team for the state competition.
"Ultimately, our goal is to have two boys and girls receive All-State honors (top 25) and place our boys and girls team in the top four at the State Championship," Collier said.
