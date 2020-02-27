Lady Tigers falter in fourth quarter against Oak Grove

WARRENSBURG - In the first meeting between Warrensburg and Oak Grove, the Lady Tigers rattled off 20 points before the Lady Panthers could manage a basket. The Lady Tigers couldn’t replicate their start from the previous meeting with Oak Grove and let a fourth quarter lead slip away in a 46-39 loss on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
“I am kind of speechless,” Warrensburg coach Valorie Stambersky said. “We played timid.”
After dominating the first meeting, Stambersky told the team not to expect another easy start.
“One of the last things we said at practice yesterday was that we need to respect the people coming into the gym tomorrow,” Stambersky said. “I don’t think how we played them last time, we didn’t do a good job mentally of respecting them. We put ourselves in a position of where we were tonight.
Oak Grove held the Lady Tigers to just six points in the opening quarter as the Lady Panthers led 10-6 going into the second quarter.
Senior Sadie Misner led the Lady Tigers back into the with an 8-0 run to start the second quarter, accounting for four points and assisting on another two.
Warrensburg went into the break leading 18-16.
Olivia Harrison produced the only basket of the first six minutes of the third quarter before a frantic swing saw Warrensburg pull ahead 24-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Oak Grove’s Jordan Richards tied the game on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, knocking down a 3-pointer.
Zoey Westphal, who finished with six points, answered with a basket on the other end to put Warrensburg back in front.
Richards tied the game again with a second triple at 28-28.
“I felt good going into the fourth quarter despite their momentum,” Stambersky said. “It was our defensive effort and lack of execution.”
The Lady Panthers scored the next four points, taking a lead they would not relinquish.
Warrensburg got within a possession, 32-29, on a Cora Perry free throw, but Oak Grove answered with a 6-0 run to widen its lead to nine.
Misner tried to will Warrensburg back into the game, getting to the free throw line eight times in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get the Lady Tigers any closer than four.
The senior finished with a team-high 21 points.
Oak Grove scored 25 points in the final quarter to pull off the upset.
“Sometimes, lessons are learned the hard way,” Stambersky said. “If you are going to lose now, at this point in the season, you hate to lose now, but maybe its a wake up call we need going into districts.
Warrensburg hosts Pleasant Hill on Thursday, Feb. 27 for a chance to share the MRVC West title with a win in the regular season finale.
The Lady Tigers begin Class 4 District 13 play at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, in Harrisonville as the No. 3 seed against No. 6 seed and host Lady Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.