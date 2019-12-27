Warrensburg Lady Tigers lost 46-30 to Piasa Southwest Illinois in the opening round of the Rolla Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Warrensburg was down 24-5 at halftime and outscored the Piasa Birds 25-22 in the second half.
The Lady Tigers will face Transportation and Law in the consolation semifinals.
