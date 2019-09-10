The Warrensburg girls cross country team earned its first win of the season, taking the Cass County Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Lady Tigers edged out Raymore-Peculiar, who had won the meet 10-years running, 25-31.
Tabby Boldt was the top Warrensburg finisher, taking second in 13:02 on the two mile course.
Freshman Emma Gebbia came in fourth, leading a pack of Lady Tigers who finished 4-5-6, with a time of 13:48. Allie Griffiths took fifth in 13:50 followed by Eylee McLaughlin two seconds later.
Ellie Wiederhoefth rounded out the team scoring with an 11th place finish in 14:29.
Drew Belardo was the top finisher on the boys side, taking sixth overall in 11:03. The Tigers finished fourth as a team with 80 points.
The Tigers also packed up in the race, taking 17th through 20th. Cooper Palmer paced the group with a time of 11:50 followed by Logan Shaw finishing five seconds behind Palmer. Garrett Shepherd check in at 12:01. Senior Tim Richner rounded out the pack with a time of 12:02.
Warrensburg runs again at the Oak Grove Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Ben Oak Golf Course.
