WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg softball team enters 2019 with a young roster and a new head coach.
“We have one senior and a lot of freshmen and sophomores coming out, so I am excited to get to work with some younger talent,” Warrensburg coach Ali Jo Rogers, who is in her first year with the program, said.
Rogers, a former Central Missouri softball player, takes over at the helm from Austin Eickleberry who lead the Lady Tigers to a district runner-up finish and a 17-10 record in 2018.
Warrensburg will have to deal with the graduation of Maci Cunconan, who was the team’s star pitcher and offensive powerhouse and is now at Oklahoma State, along the seven other seniors who were all featured in the starting line-up.
“I will say we lost a good chunk of talent as well from last year, so I know it’s going to be kind of new for them, but I am just expecting them to work hard and get some good wins,” Rogers said.
Abby Allnut is the lone senior on the roster and is coming off a junior campaign where she hit .450 with 23 RBIs and 30 runs.
Sammy Fatka and Jacelynn Laws highlight the junior class, while sophomores Molly Nicas and Emma Kreisel come back with a year of experience after playing as freshmen.
“I know being a new coach, it’s fun to get to see those girls want to come out and play at a younger age and really get into,” Rogers said. “We have talent and a lot of potential, so it going to be awesome to work with them and see them progress over the years and hopefully build into something really strong.”
The Lady Tigers roster of 27 is made up of 18 underclassmen.
“As long as they are working hard throughout the season, that is what I am shooting for,” Rogers said.
Warrensburg opens its season on Sept. 3 at home against Clinton.
2019 Lady Tigers Softball Roster
Senior
Abby Allnutt
Juniors
Samantha Fatka; Hailey Kenny; Jacelynn Laws; Kylie Madrid; Liz Rodriguez; London Shoemake; Bella Valdez.
Sophomores
Angel Bergeron; Kayla Bloom; Alexis Bowes; Madelyn Kennish; Katie Koepke; Emma Kreisel; Kylie Leggett; Molly Nicas; Angelina Logan.
Freshmen
Emily Anderson; Brookelynn Becker; Emily Duffey; Abby Eschliman; Bella Kulenkamp; Jade Lam; Nadyia Mundy; Kaylee Newberry; Kenzie Plummer; Payton Smith.
Managers
Jessie Day; Kaitlyn Hodkins; Hailey Iiams; Rachael Prettyman.
Head coach — Ali Jo Rogers
2019 Softball Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time
Sept. 3 — Clinton, Home, 5 p.m.
Sept. 6 — Notre Dame de Sion, Home, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 — Marshall Tournament, Away
Sept. 9 — Smith-Cotton, Away, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 — Pleasant Hill, Away, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 12 — Odessa, Away, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 — Harrisonville, Away, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 — Excelsior Springs, Home, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20-21 — Winnetonka Tournament, Away
Sept. 23 — Oak Grove, Home, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 26 — Pleasant Hill, Home,
Sept. 27-28 — UCM Softball Tournament
Oct. 1 — Odessa, Home, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 — Excelsior Springs, Away, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 — Harrisonville, Home, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 — Sherwood, Away, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 — Oak Grove, Away, 4:30 p.m.
