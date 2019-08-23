Lady Tiger golf focusing on improvement
WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg girls golf team is eschewing expectations coming into the 2019 season, focusing instead on getting better and gaining experience.

The Lady Tigers head into the season with just five girls on the roster — enough to field a team with one alternative — which features three underclassmen including two freshmen.

“We’ve had a really good run with teams and individuals for a number of years and it’s hard replacing that, but you get that working really hard and some of our younger ones have that same mold,” Warrensburg coach Chris Nimmo said.

The Lady Tigers will be without mainstay Kayla Kimbley who graduated with four straight trips to state.

Senior Montana Carter, an All-Missouri River Valley East award winner as a junior, returns as the leader of the young bunch.

“Montana is an accomplished player and has been a part of three conference championships and she will be our leader,” Nimmo said.

Junior Hannah Taylor was also a part of last year’s district runner-up squad and returns for the Lady Tigers.

Freshmen Allie Phelps and Kristin Sutton and sophomore Kira Smith make up the final three players on the team.

The Lady Tigers begin the season on Friday, Aug. 30 hosting a tournament at Hidden Pines.

Lady Tigers Golf Roster

Senior

Montana Carter

Junior

Hannah Taylor

Sophomore

Kira Smith

Freshmen

Allie Phelps; Kristin Sutton.

Head coach - Chris Nimmo

2019 Girls Golf Schedule

Date Opponent Location

Aug. 30 — Warrensburg Tournament, Home

Sept. 3 — Excelsior Springs Away,

Sept. 4 — Odessa, Away

Sept. 11 — Lady Crusader Invitational, Away

Sept. 12 — Excelsior Springs, Neutral

Sept. 16 — Triangular, Away

Sept. 17 — Triangular, Home

Sept. 18 — Spartan Invitational, Neutral

Sept. 23 — Smith-Cotton, Away

Sept. 24 — Harrisonville, Away

Sept. 26 — Odessa, Home

Sept. 30 — MRVC East Tournament

