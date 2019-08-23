Lady Tiger golf focusing on improvement

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg girls golf team is eschewing expectations coming into the 2019 season, focusing instead on getting better and gaining experience.
The Lady Tigers head into the season with just five girls on the roster — enough to field a team with one alternative — which features three underclassmen including two freshmen.
“We’ve had a really good run with teams and individuals for a number of years and it’s hard replacing that, but you get that working really hard and some of our younger ones have that same mold,” Warrensburg coach Chris Nimmo said.
The Lady Tigers will be without mainstay Kayla Kimbley who graduated with four straight trips to state.
Senior Montana Carter, an All-Missouri River Valley East award winner as a junior, returns as the leader of the young bunch.
“Montana is an accomplished player and has been a part of three conference championships and she will be our leader,” Nimmo said.
Junior Hannah Taylor was also a part of last year’s district runner-up squad and returns for the Lady Tigers.
Freshmen Allie Phelps and Kristin Sutton and sophomore Kira Smith make up the final three players on the team.
The Lady Tigers begin the season on Friday, Aug. 30 hosting a tournament at Hidden Pines.
Lady Tigers Golf Roster
Senior
Montana Carter
Junior
Hannah Taylor
Sophomore
Kira Smith
Freshmen
Allie Phelps; Kristin Sutton.
Head coach - Chris Nimmo
2019 Girls Golf Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 30 — Warrensburg Tournament, Home
Sept. 3 — Excelsior Springs Away,
Sept. 4 — Odessa, Away
Sept. 11 — Lady Crusader Invitational, Away
Sept. 12 — Excelsior Springs, Neutral
Sept. 16 — Triangular, Away
Sept. 17 — Triangular, Home
Sept. 18 — Spartan Invitational, Neutral
Sept. 23 — Smith-Cotton, Away
Sept. 24 — Harrisonville, Away
Sept. 26 — Odessa, Home
Sept. 30 — MRVC East Tournament
