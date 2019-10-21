Knob Noster put together a late rally, but feel a run short in the Class 2 District 13 championship game against Higginsville, 5-4, on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The Huskers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning.
The Lady Panthers got a run back in the bottom of the fourth with Cassidy Brandt tripling to score Olivia Frisbee.
Higginsville used a trio of singles to plate two runs in the top of the sixth to open up a 5-1 lead.
Knob Noster answered with three runs in the home half of the inning to get within one, 5-4.
A double by Taylor Trudell scored Lauren Hagle and Frisbee. Trudell came scored on an error on Olyvia Buzzanga’s pop fly.
The Lady Panthers went down in order in the bottom of the seventh to end the season with a 15-10 record.
Knob Noster opened district play with a 13-0 win over Lexington on Thursday, Oct. 17.
The Lady Panthers plated six runs in the first inning, four in the second and three in the third to reach the championship game.
Trudell went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored while Frisbee went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs.
