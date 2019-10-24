RICHMOND - For the first time in program history, Knob Noster took home the girls Missouri River Valley Conference East title, knocking off Johnson County rival Holden.
“This is the first year that we’ve run with a first girls team, so for us to grab the conference title, it feels pretty good,” Knob Noster coach Bridgette Carpenter said.
The Lady Panthers picked up four all-conference finishes.
Sophomore Christine Sturgill was the top Knob Noster finisher, taking sixth with a time of 24:36.3.
“It was a hard course, but I love our team and I was happy to have them all close to me,” Sturgill said.
Knob Noster’s top four finishers all finished within two minutes of each other.
Sophomore Haley Robles was just off Sturgill’s pace, placing seventh in a time of 24:42.2.
Sophomore Abi Collier notched a time of 25:53.6 to take eighth.
Freshman Caylie Holyfield-Mikkola claimed her first All-MRVC finish, logging a time of 26:08.3 to place 10th.
Senior Carinne Fundaburg rounded out the Lady Panthers team score with a time of 26:32.8
Knob Noster edged out Holden for the MRVC East title 26-31.
On the boys side, Sam Wilhelm secured the MRVC East boys title a nearly 45 second cushion over second place.
“It felt like a really good race,” Wilhelm said. “It felt a little tough because the wind was rough,
Wilhelm clocked in at 17:45.2 to claim his second-straight individual title, finishing third overall between in the combined MRVC East and West race.
“I think it pushes not only the East, but it also pushes the West a little too, because they have to run not to get beat by the East.”
Senior Colby Zink secured an all-conference medal, taking sixth with a time of 19:29.6.
Knob Noster finished third in the team standings with 67 points, 11 points behind runner-up Holden.
Juniors Dakota Robinson and Conner Johnston finished in 16th and 18th place, respectively and sophomore Joseph Binder rounded out the team scoring in 26th place.
Knob Noster will take part in the Class 2 District 7 meet on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Warrensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.