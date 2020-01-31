The Knob Noster girls wrestling program claimed the inaugural Missouri River Valley East championship on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The Lady Panthers scored 220 team points, winning the tournament outright over MRVC West champion Harrisonville, who finished with 205 points, and had four individual conference champions.
Haley Robles (103), Mayra Valencia (142), Kelsey Burden (152) and Madison Henry (166) all etched their names into the history books by becoming the first Lady Panther individual champions.
Robles went 4-0 on her way to a title, winning each match by pin.
Valencia won a Johnson County showdown to claim the 142lbs title, besting Holden’s Tasia Lee with a first period pin. Lee finished second with a 3-1 mark on the day and finished runner-up - the first Lady Eagle to win a conference medal.
Burden rolled through the 152lbs bracket with three first period pins and a win by forfeit to take home the first place medal.
Henry secured a pair of pins for her first conference championship.
Nina Lapee finished runner-up at 115lbs after getting pinned by Chloe Herrick, Harrisonville in the first period of the title match.
Lucy Berislavich lost a best two out of three duel with Katie Fitzgerald, Harrisonville, to finish second at 135lbs.
Rylee McKinzie (130) and Annamarie Aliviar (187) both reached the medal stand for Knob Noster with third place finishes.
Girls wrestling began in 2018 in Missouri, but the initial MRVC tournament was cancelled due to weather in 2019, marking 2020's edition as the first ever.
