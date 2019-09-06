Lady Panther softball shutouts out Versailles

Knob Noster softball shutout Versailles 10-0 in five innings on Thursday, Sept.5 behind a 10-strikeout performance by junior Sadie Parks.
The Lady Panthers took advantage of a Lady Tigers error in the bottom of the first to stake out a 3-0 lead.
Lauren Hagle came through with a bases loaded single in the bottom of the second to plate a pair of runs before stealing home to set the score at 6-0.
Knob Noster waited until the bottom of the fifth to put the game to rest, scoring four runs to invoke the run-rule.
Parks yield just one hit and no walks in the complete game effort.
