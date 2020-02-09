Knob Noster’s Kelsey Burden added another first to her resume on Saturday, Feb. 8, becoming the first two-time state wrestling qualifier for the Lady Panthers.
The junior matched her placement from last season, taking second at 152lbs in the Class 1 District 3 tournament.
Burden’s first three matches of the tournament never left the first period as she produced three pins.
In her second district title bout, the junior fell to Talora Frisbee, Lebanon, by pin in the second period.
Unlike last year, Burden won’t be the lone Lady Panther making the trip to Columbia as Haley Robles and Annamarie Alviar both battled through the back side of the bracket to claim a spot at state.
After opening the day with a second period pin, Robles was bounced to the backside of the 106lbs bracket by Annie Moore, Cassville, via a third period pin.
Robles rebounded with a 5-3 decision and a pair of pins to reach the third place match. Moore got the better of Robles again in the third place match with a second period pin.
Alviar, wrestling at 187lbs, started the tournament with a pair of second period pins.
The junior got sent to the consolation side of the bracket in the semifinals, falling to Kylie Martin, Marshfield, late in the third period by pin.
Alviar bounced back with a second period pin the consolation semifinals to secure her spot at state.
Lilly Burns, Tipton, knocked Alviar to fourth place with a pin with five seconds left in the second period.
Knob Noster, who sent seven wrestlers, finished in seventh place with 65 points.
Holden freshman Tasia Lee nearly became the first Lady Eagle to make the state tournament, but fell in the consolation semifinals to Mia Daugherty after rattling three backside wins.
