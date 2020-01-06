COLUMBIA - Knob Noster placed two wrestlers at the 2020 Wonder Woman tournament on Saturday, Jan. 4. Kelsey Burden matched her placement from a year ago, finishing fifth at 152lbs., while Haley Robles took seventh at 103lbs.
Burden went 4-2 on the weekend, reaching the semifinals unscathed, advancing with a pair of pins and a 1-0 decision in the quarterfinals.
Burden lost by pin in both the semifinals and the consolation semifinals, but rebounded with a first period pin of Ashley Head, Ft. Zumwalt North, to end her weekend.
Robles secured five wins on her way to a seventh place finish, all by pins.
Eventual champion Anna Valleroy, Mehlville, sent Robles to the consolation bracket in the quarterfinals.
The sophomore picked up two wins on the back side of the bracket, winning her bubble match and seventh place match with first period pins.
Mayra Valencia finished the tournament with a 3-2 record. The senior lost her first match of the night before rattling off three wins on the backside of the bracket
Madison Henry, 166lbs., also went 3-2 during the tournament. All three of her wins came via a pin.
As a team, Knob Noster finished with 73 points and finished 20th overall.
