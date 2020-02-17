WARRENSBURG - Crest Ridge handled Knob Noster 59-24 on Friday, Feb. 14.
It marked the first time Lady Panther head coach Renee Shippy, older sister of current Crest Ridge volleyball player Reagan Shippy, coached against her alma mater and former coach Katie Woolsey, who was an assistant during Renee’s time as a Lady Cougar.
“It makes it special, but I don’t like losing so,” Renee Shippy said.
“It’s something pretty special to have her back,” Woolsey said. “It’s neat to see a former player coaching at all because you know they are making a positive impact on their school.”
The Lady Panthers hung with the Lady Cougars in the opening frame, trailing only four, 12-8, going into the second quarter.
Crest Ridge pulled away in the second frame, outscoring Knob Noster 17-5 to lead 29-13 at the break.
“We kept our pace the whole game, we never let up,” Woolsey said. “We subbed a lot, which was good we were able to get a lot of girls court time, and we didn’t drop off.”
The Lady Cougars continued to roll in the third quarter, opening up a 49-21 lead.
Cam Martin led Crest Ridge with 24 points. Emily Wilhite added 14 points.
Caylie Holyfield and Jane Yates both scored five points for Knob Noster.
