The Crest Ridge girls let a fourth-quarter lead slip away in the I-70 conference championship game on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Lady Cougars lost 44-41 to Wellington-Napoleon after going into the final frame up 31-26.
“The combination of missed shots, foul trouble, and some mental errors allowed Wellington to
come back and win,” Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said in a press release. “The mistakes we had are fixable and we know we will improve on them.”
Crest Ridge was locked into a battle early on. The Lady Cougars lead 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and 21-15 at halftime.
Wellington-Napoleon turned things around in the third frame, outscoring Crest Ridge 11-10 to cut the deficit to five.
Camyrn Smith and Cam Martin both scored 12 points with Smith nearing a double-double with seven rebounds.
Kenna Brandes added 11 points.
Crest Ridge hosts Cole Camp Thursday, Dec. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.