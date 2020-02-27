Crest Ridge dominated Archie 56-23 in the Class 2 District 14 semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 26, to reach the district title game for the second time in three years.
The Lady Cougars got out to a hot start, leading 18-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Crest Ridge doubled up the Whirlwinds in the second frame, outscoring Archie 20-10 to lead 38-13 at the intermission.
Archie mustered just 10 points in the second half as Crest Ridge ran away with the game.
“Our focus for the night was disciplined team defense, attacking the rim offensively, and getting out to a great start,” Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said. “The girls did all of those things extremely well tonight.”
Cam Martin led the Lady Cougars with 19 points. Kenna Brandes added 12 points. Leah Shanks, Emily Wilhite and Camryn Smith each chipped in six.
Crest Ridge will face No. 1 seed Adrian at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
