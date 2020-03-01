ARCHIE - The Crest Ridge girls basketball team is pretty fond of the monolithic dome that houses the gym at Archie High School.
Two years ago, when the bulk of this season’s roster were just freshman and sophomore, the Lady Cougars pulled off the improbable by winning three games in three days to claim the program’s first district title in a decade at the home of the Whirlwinds.
While this year Crest Ridge had a few days in between wins in the district tournament, the feeling was similar as the Lady Cougars entered the title bout in Archie.
“The girls had a good vibe down here for districts and we knew if we came down here and played our best ball, we’d have a chance to win,” Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said. “We put ourselves in position and made the most of it.”
The Lady Cougars claimed their second district title in three years, holding off top-seeded Adrian 56-50 on Saturday, Feb. 29, in the Class 2 District 14 championship game.
“This one feels a little different because this one we expected to win,” Woolsey said. “A couple years ago when we won it, we were the underdogs and upset them. Adrian is a really good team, and we knew that, but we also knew we had a really good team.”
Crest Ridge had to get through the Lady Blackhawks in the semifinals on their way to the district title in 2018 and it was Adrian who ended the Lady Cougars season a year ago, so there was a familiarity to the postseason matchup.
The Lady Cougars matched Adrian in the opening frame.
Kenna Brandes, who finished with nine points, gave Crest Ridge its first lead with a steal and a layup to go up 8-6.
The evenly matched quarter continued until Adrian ended the frame with a 19-13 lead thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers.
“Those two threes kind of freaked them out,” Woolsey said. “I just told them, 'Hey it’s one quarter. That was a couple shots, we are fine.'”
Crest Ridge settled in the second quarter, tying the game up at 22-22 before embarking on a 5-0 run fueled by a triple from Leah Shanks and a layup off a steal by Emily Wilhite.
Wilhite notched 10 of her 17 points in the second quarter.
“Aggressive defense is what put us in the lead,” Crest Ridge senior Cam Martin said.
Crest Ridge held Adrian to just four points in the second quarter.
“Our defense was amazing in the second quarter,” Woolsey said. “That really set the tone.”
The Lady Cougars ended the half on a 14-1 run after tying the game at 22. Martin put the finishing touches on the scoring burst by draining a half court shot as time expired for a 36-23 lead, finishing the first half with 14 points.
“That was awesome,” Woolsey said. “You always want to get a shot at the end of the quarters, because you never know. She took it with confidence.”
“It was pretty exciting,” Martin said. “We were all tired at half because we were going back and forth and that was just a perfect time for it. It just got us all hyped up together for the second half.”
Adrian gave Crest Ridge a taste of its own medicine in the third quarter, holding the Lady Cougars to four points while trimming off eight points from their lead, making it a 40-35 game going into the final stanza.
“We knew they were going to make a run and we got into some foul trouble,” Woolsey said. “We knew a run was going to happen from them, we just had to maintain our composure and just play great team defense.”
Shanks, Martin, Wilhite and Brandes all picked up their third foul in the third quarter. Shanks and Martin accumulated a fourth foul in the frame. The foul trouble impacted Crest Ridge’s defensive approach heavily as Shanks and Martin tag-teamed to defend Adrian senior Jenna Shipley. The duo locked down Shipley after she scored 13 points in the opening quarter, holding her to six points between the second and third quarter.
Without fouls to give defensively, Crest Ridge tasked Kyla Brandes to keep Shipley in check.
“I put Kyla Brandes in to guard Shipley because with Shanks and Cam having four fouls, she was our best option and that meant our senior Cam Smith, who is a starter, had to sit the whole fourth quarter, but she knew that was best for our team to win and took it in stride,” Woolsey said.
Kyla Brandes, the freshman sister of senior Kenna Brandes, did enough to keep Shipley from taking over the game despite going for 11 of her 30 points on the night during the comeback attempt.
“Kyla is just a good athlete, who I knew would go out there and play hard and was athletic enough to give her some problems,” Woolsey said.
Adrian whittled Crest Ridge’s lead all the way down to two, 43-41, with four minutes, 53 seconds left and had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line, but the Lady Blackhawks Baylie Pitts missed the front end of the one-and-one.
Wilhite gave the Lady Cougars some breathing room, building the lead back up to six with back-to-back baskets, 47-41.
Adrian was able to hang around in the final minutes of the contest as Crest Ridge struggled from the free throw line.
The Lady Cougars scored its final nine points from the free throw line, but were 10 of 19 from the charity stripe down the stretch.
Shanks, who ended the night with 11 points, provided the calming hand in the final 30 seconds, draining a pair of free throws to put the Lady Cougars up four, 54-50, then sealed the win with a steal.
Martin put the finishing touch on her 15 point night, sinking a free throw with 11 seconds left to wrap up the title.
“Everything kind of hits a little different as a senior, for me and my four senior starters, this is our last ride,” Martin said. “We know that every game from here out could be our last.”
Crest Ridge will face Miller, ranked No. 6 in Class 2, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, in the sectional round of the state tournament at State Fair Community College.
The Cardinals are coming off a 57-41 win over Skyline in the District 13 championship game and are 24-5 on the season.
