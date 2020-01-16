Leeton suffered its first loss of the season in the Skyline Tournament semifinals, falling 62-50 to Class 3 Clever.
Clever got an early lead on the Lady Bulldogs, going up 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Leeton overtook the Lady Jays in the second frame, leading 20-19 at halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs held the lead all the way up to the three minute, three second mark of the fourth quarter when Clever tied the game up at 48-48.
The Lady Jays outscored Leeton 12-2 in the final three minutes of action to knock off the No. 5 team in Class 1.
Bailey Fleming paced Leeton with 17 points and Regan Shaffer added 15.
Leeton will face Climax Springs in the third place game on Friday, Jan. 17.
