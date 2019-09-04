Warrensburg softball opened its season with a 13-0 win over Clinton in five innings on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The Lady Tigers offense got rolling in the bottom of the first, staking out a 6-0 lead. Jacelynn Laws pounced on a 2-2 pitch for a two-RBI double for the big hit in the inning.
After adding a run in the second, Warrenbsurg got another two-run double, this time off the bat of Molly Nicas with two outs in the third, to kick start a four run frame and open up an 11-0 lead.
The Lady Tigers would add two runs in the fourth to finalize its scoring.
In the circle, Emma Kreisel and Laws combined for the one-hit shutout with Kreisel going four innings with six strikeouts. Laws struck out a pair in five to close the door while also going 2-for-2 at the plate and accounting for three RBIs.
Sammy Fatka scored three times and added two RBIs as well for the Lady Tigers.
Warrensburg hosts Notre Dame de Sion on Friday, Sept. 6.
