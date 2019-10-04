WARRENSBURG - Knob Noster’s No. 1 doubles team of Ella Konrad and Chloe McDonnell claimed the Lady Panthers lone conference championship on Thursday, Oct. 3, leading Knob Noster to a tie for third place in the team standings with Odessa.
“That was awesome,” Knob Noster coach Rachel Ledbetter said on the doubles title. “I knew they could do it, but man, it was cool to see it.”
Konrad and McDonnell, seeded fourth, took down Higginsville 8-3 in the opening round, then knocked off top-seeded Warrensburg’s No. 1 doubles team 8-3 to reach the championship match.
The back-and-forth title match went the Lady Panthers way as McDonnell hammered home the final point to give the duo a 9-7 win.
“They dug deep and got it done,” Ledbetter said.
Both Konrad and McDonnell secured individual medals with Konrad taking second in the No. 1 singles bracket and McDonnell finishing third in No. 3 singles.
Konrad reached the championship round with an 8-1 win in the first round and a 8-2 win in the semifinals. The senior fell short in the finals, losing 8-6.
McDonnell won her opening round match 8-1, then fell 8-5 to Warrensburg’s eventual-champion Jessica Snare 8-5. The senior rebounded with an 8-5 win in the third place match.
The Lady Panthers No. 2 doubles team - Rebecca Burch and Madison Eccleton - finished runner-up, losing 8-2 in the championship match to Warrensburg. Burch and Eccleton won both their opening round and semifinals matches 8-1.
Individually, Eccleton finished runner-up in the No. 4 singles tournament. The senior cruised to an 8-2 win in the opening round then won a marathon match 9-8 (7-4) to reach the finals.
Eccelton lost the championship match-up 8-0.
Burch finished fourth in the No. 2 singles bracket, winning her first round match 8-2 before losing back-to-back matches 8-1 and 8-3.
Fallton Turner secured the Lady Panthers final medal, taking third in the No. 5 singles bracket. She won the third place game 8-5.
Knob Noster produced a medalist in seven of the nine brackets, finishing with 26 points as a team.
“That is huge for these girls and this team,” Ledbetter said. “These girls started out the season a little sluggish and for them, it means that they can do anything.”
The Lady Panthers, seeded fourth in the Class 1 District 13 bracket, open district play on Monday, Oct. 7 at home against No. 5 seed Higginsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.