Knob Noster's Turner picks up second win of 2020 season

Knob Noster's Fallon Turner prepares to hit a shot Tuesday night, Sept. 1, at home against Smith-Cotton.

 Allison Croft/KNHS Yearbook Staff

Knob Noster's No. 1 singles player, Fallon Turner, picked up her second varsity singles win of the season as the Lady Panthers fell 8-1 to Lafayette County on Thursday, Sept. 3, at home.

Turner defeated Lafayette County's Jordan Howard 8-3 for Knob Noster's lone win of the night.

Knob Noster falls to 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in Missouri River Valley Conference East play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.