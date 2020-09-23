Knob Noster's Turner picks up second win of 2020 season

Knob Noster's No. 1 singles player, Fallon Turner, picked up her second varsity singles win of the season as the Lady Panthers fell 8-1 to Lafayette County on Thursday, Sept. 3, at home.
Turner defeated Lafayette County's Jordan Howard 8-3 for Knob Noster's lone win of the night.
Knob Noster falls to 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in Missouri River Valley Conference East play.
