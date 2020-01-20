Knob Noster claimed its first Lafayette County Tournament championship on Saturday, Jan. 18, beating host school Higginsville 61-53.
Anthony Lopez led the Panthers with 20 points. Kellen Foster added 17 and Iverson Sirom chipped in 13.
The trio combined to score 50 points for the Panthers.
Knob Noster (10-2) hosts defending MRVC East champions Richmond on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.