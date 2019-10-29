Knob Noster volleyball picked up its first win in district play since 2014 on Monday, Oct. 28, with a 2-1 win over Versailles.
The Lady Tigers took the opening set 25-20.
The Lady Panthers put in extra time to take set two, winning 28-26 then secured the win with a 25-19 in the third set.
No. 5 seeded Knob Noster will take on No. 1 seed Cole Camp in the semifinals of the Class 2 District 13 tournament at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
