Knob Noster volleyball secures first win
Knob Noster's Allyson Bohn takes a swing during the Lady Panthers 2-0 (25-14, 25-16) sweep of Carrollton on Thursday, Sept. 26.

 John Limback Knob Noster Yearbook/ Contributing Photo

Knob Noster volleyball picked up its first win of the season 2-0 (25-14, 25-16) over Carrollton on Thursday, Sept. 26. 

