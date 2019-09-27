Knob Noster volleyball picked up its first win of the season 2-0 (25-14, 25-16) over Carrollton on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Knob Noster volleyball secures first win
Randy Speer
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Oct 2
Most Popular
Articles
- Three people seriously injured in wreck on U.S. Highway 50
- Warrensburg wraps up non-conference slate undefeated
- Warrensburg picks up the P.A.C.E.
- Three buildings to be demolished in shopping center development
- Warrensburg turns to Moore to secure MRVC West opener
- John Goff
- Joshua Michael Eads
- Reynolds retires after 36 years of operating home daycare
- William Lee Grimes
- Marjorie Ann Teter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.