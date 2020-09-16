Knob Noster volleyball notches win on senior night

Knob Noster volleyball picked up its first win of the year on Tuesday, Sept. 1, defeating St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 3-1 on senior night.
The Lady Panthers moved to 1-1 with the win.
Knob Noster recognized four volleyball seniors before the varsity match.
Knob Noster rushed out of the gates fast winning the first game 25-11.
St. Paul leveled the match at 1-1 winning the second game 26-24 before the home team put the match away winning games three and four 25-22 and 25-21, respectively.
Knob Noster opened the season with a 3-1 loss (20-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21) on Monday, Aug. 31, on the road at Stover.
