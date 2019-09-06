Knob Noster volleyball falls to Green Ridge

Knob Noster volleyball lost 3-1 (25-27, 19-25, 25-20, 23-25) to Green Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 5, in the program’s first use of the 3/5 format.
The Missouri High School Sports Athletic Association approved the use of the 3/5 format as an option for the 2019 season as varsity levels as it transitions to a full-time use of the format in 2020. Currently, varsity games are played in the 2/3 format.
