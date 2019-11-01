KNOB NOSTER — Knob Noster was just one play away from a clean sheet Friday night, Nov. 1, as St. Pius X scored with no time left on the clock in a 49-6 Knob Noster win to start Class 2 District 7 play.
"It was great that our kids came out and play the way that they did," Knob Noster coach Rich Johnson said in reference to how the team responded last week against Holden and this week in district play after dropping games in weeks seven and eight. "We had a little bit of a lull there in weeks seven and eight."
The Panther raced out to a 14-0 lead through one quarter with scores from Iverson Sirom on a 12-yard run and Jadis Williams on a 28-yard run.
Sirom returned to the field on Friday after missing the last two weeks.
Knob Noster scored on its two complete possessions in the first quarter while St. Pius had two punts and a lost fumble.
"The believe in it and love it," Johnson said of the Knob Noster defense and coach Mike Riley's scheme.
Knob Noster had a third possession in the first quarter but it spanned into the second quarter.
The Panthers had to punt a minute into the quarter. It didn't take long to get the ball back, though.
Brodie Payne intercepted a deflected screen pass at the line of scrimmage and took it to the house for a 21-0 Knob Noster lead with 10 minutes, 48 seconds left in the half.
The Panthers were within a yard making it a 28-0 game after stopping St. Pius on fourth down off a fumbled snap on the punt but penalties took the Panthers back almost to midfield.
Knob Noster got no closer to the end zone in the first half and led 21-0 through 24 minutes of play.
"The penalties kill our football team because of the type of football team we are," Johnson said. "We are going to be a team that gets three or four yards a pop and then break a big one."
The Panthers quickly got the offense back in line to start the third frame after no offensive points were scored in the second quarter.
Williams added his second score of the night on a two-yard run with 9:59 left in the quarter.
The point after attempt went wide left as the Panthers led 27-0.
This was Jahim Maurer's lone miss of the night. He was 5 of 6 on PATs.
Williams would keep the Knob Noster scoring frenzy going with his second touchdown within the minute after Knob Noster recovered a muffed kickoff by the Warriors.
Williams' touchdown made, along with a Wyatt Schreiner two-point try, made it 35-0 Knob Noster with 9:28 left in the third quarter.
This started the running clock for the rest of the night.
Williams had three scores on the night.
Schreiner and Zayne Schroeder added the final two Knob Noster scores of the night before the St. Pius X touchdown with zeros on the clock set the final score.
"We have been building this for three years and it's nice to see them come out and play the way they did tonight," Johnson said.
With the win, Knob Noster moves to 8-2 on the season.
"They can see the work that they put in all summer, all week, is paying off and people are being proud of them," Johnson said.
The Panthers are on the road in week 11 to face Summit Christian, the top seed in the district.
Summit Christian topped Lone Jack, with Kingsville, 55-6 in its opening round game of district play.
Knob Noster and Summit Christian are set to play at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in Lee's Summit.
