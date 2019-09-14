KNOB NOSTER — In a battle of undefeated Johnson County schools, Knob Noster walked away with an unblemished record defeating Crest Ridge 47-12 Friday night, Sept. 13, in Knob Noster.
Trailing 21-6, Crest Ridge found an offensive spark at the end of the first half that it hadn't seen since the opening drive of the game that resulted in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Will Taylor to Blayne McMillin.
After Iverson Sirom scored his second touchdown of the game to put the Panthers up 15, Taylor once again went to the air but this time converted with speedster Jaden Ring for the 58-yard touchdown that made it 21-12 heading into the second half.
The Cougars got the ball to start the second half.
Crest Ridge stalled out but had an opportunity to get right back in the game once again. Sirom muffed the punt but the Cougars were unable to recover.
It was at that point that the Panthers shut the door on the visiting squad.
Wyatt Schreiner recovered the loose ball before Sirom took the first play of the drive 62 yards on the quarterback-keeper that helped put Knob Noster up 27-12.
The Panthers scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to move to 3-0 on the year.
Knob Noster coach Rich Johnson said the goal is to hold a team to less than 15 points a game, as it did Friday.
"Much happier with our defense in this game than we were the last game," Johnson said.
Knob Noster scored on every possession in the second half except for the final possession that ended the game.
It was set up by a Rob Pierce interception in the end zone.
Lane Elwell had one earlier in the half.
"With our style offense, sometimes it takes a while to get into a rhythm," Johnson said.
Jadis Williams finished the night with four touchdowns while Sirom added three for the Panthers.
After running the wildcat to close the game last week following an injury to starting quarterback Schreiner, Knob Noster implemented Sirom as QB1 for week three.
Johnson said the team hopes to get sophomore Tim Williams back in the next week and add a third quarterback to the mix.
Across from Sirom, Taylor finished the night 25 of 39 for 234 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
McMillan led the Cougars in receiving with six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Crest Ridge fell to 2-1 with the loss.
The game opened with both teams scoring on their first drives before penalties and missed opportunities stalled both teams out for much of the first half.
"We did not play a very good football game," Johnson said. "It was not pretty. Way too many penalties. Way to many mistakes that allowed them a chance to stay in this game."
After going down 8-0 on the first drive, Crest Ridge responded but then went silent offensively until the end of the half.
"Our kids came out and were matching their physicality and did a really good to start," Crest Ridge coach Thomas Hotmer said. "We just wore down and were really banged up and once they kind of started going and busting out those big plays, we didn't respond very well. We have to do a better job of that."
Following the trade off of touchdowns to open the game, no more scoring was to be done until five minutes, 52 seconds left in the half.
"Our kids are always confident," Hotmer said. "We tell them that if we prepare the right way, we can go and win every game. At the end of the day, we have to put our best foot forward and the results will take care of themselves."
Up next for Knob Noster is a trip to Tipton in week four while Crest Ridge plays host to Holden.
"The path to the peak it not always perfect," Hotmer said of what he told his team after the game Friday night. "Sometimes it is a windy, bendy, curvy road but if you stay together, love each other and always have a great attitude and give a great effort, it will always take care of itself. I told them to stick together and that we are going to get there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.