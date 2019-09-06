Knob Noster tennis picks up first conference win

Knob Noster tennis secures its first overall and first conference win in once swoop on Thursday, Sept. 5, taking down Higginsville 7-2 on the road.
The Lady Panthers (1-1) swept through singles play led by No. 1 Ella Konrad’s 8-0 sweep.
No. 2 Rebecca Burch picked up an 8-3 win while No. 3 Chloe McDonnell earned a 8-2 win.
Madison Eccleton battled out a 9-7 win at the No. 4 spot.
No. 5 Fallon Turner and No. 6 Mary Joy Stevens both secured 8-6 wins.
Knob Noster’s No. 2 doubles team of Burch and Eccleton picked up the only win in doubles play by a score of 8-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.