Knob Noster tennis lost 7-2 to Clinton on Monday, Sept. 9.
The Lady Panthers picked up both of their wins in singles play.
No. 1 Elle Konrad won 8-5 and No. 5 Fallon Turner claimed a 8-6 victory.
Knob Noster hosts Boonville on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
