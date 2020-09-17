Knob Noster tennis falls on senior night

The Knob Noster girls tennis team fell 8-1 Tuesday night, Sept. 1, at home against Smith-Cotton on senior night.
Sydney Burden picked up the loan win for Knob Noster (0-2) at the No. 6 spot besting Smith-Cotton's Marcella Gonzolez 8-6.
Smith-Cotton swept doubles play with a 9-7 win at the No. 3 doubles spot, 8-1 win at No. 2 doubles and 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles.
The Lady Tigers also picked up wins at the No. 1-5 singles spots as well.
"We are getting better," Knob Noster coach Rachel Ledbetter said. "Our fresh-face players made some huge strides tonight. Even though the score doesn’t show it, these girls are starting to feel more comfortable in their new varsity roles."
