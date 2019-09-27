Knob Noster tennis placed in all nine division at the Bolivor tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Chloe McDonnell won the No. 3 division as the highest Lady Panther finisher. Ella Konrad finished runner-up in the No. 1 bracket.
No. 2 Rebecca Burch, No. 4 Madison Eccleton, No. 5 Fallon Turner and No. 6 Mary Joy Stevens all came in third in their divisions.
All three doubles teams - No. 1 Konrad and McDonell, No. 2 Burch and Eccelton and No. 3 Stevens and Turner - took third in their respective divisions.
