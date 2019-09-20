Knob Noster tennis battles to top of MRVC East

Knob Noster tennis claimed a 7-2 win over Higginsville on Thursday, Sept 19, to remain on top of the Missouri River Valley Conference East standings.
The Lady Huskers made the Lady Panthers (5-4, 5-0 MRVC East) work for every match with two singles matches and two doubles matches needing an extra set to decide the winner.
Knob Noster came out on top in three of the four extended matches. No. 2 single Rebecca Burch and No. 4 Madison Eccleton both prevailed 9-7 in their singles matches and combined at the No. 2 doubles spot for a 9-7 win.
The No. 3 doubles team of Fallon Turner and Mary Joy Stevens came out on the wrong side of the 9-7 score.
The Lady Panthers No. 1 singles player Ella Konrad remained perfect in MRVC East play with a 8-5. Chloe McDonnell also won 8-5 at the No. 3 spot. Konrad and McDonnell cruised to an 8-1 win as the No. 1 doubles team.
Turner bucked the close game trend with a 8-0 sweep as the No. 5 singles.
