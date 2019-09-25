Knob Noster tennis swept Richmond 9-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The Lady Panthers won all three doubles matches. The No. 1 team of Ella Konrad and Chloe McDonnell claimed a 8-3 win while the No. 2 team of Rebecca Burch and Madison Eccleton won 8-2.
The No. 3 doubles team - Fallon Turner and Mary Joy Stevens - notched an 8-5 victory.
Eccleton and Turner both needed an extra set to pull off wins in singles play. No. 4 Eccleton won 9-8 (7-4) and No. 5 Turner claimed a 9-8 (7-2) win in the to closest matches of singles play.
No. 1 Konrad and No. 2 Burch both won 8-2. No. 3 McDonnell yielded just one set, 8-1, and No. 6 Alana Allen cruised to an 8-0 win.
The win evens Knob Noster’s record for the week following a 5-4 loss to Odessa on Monday, Sept. 23.
Burch and Eccleton won the lone doubles match at the No. 2 spot, 8-6.
Eccelton, No. 3 singles, No. 5 Turner and No. 6 Stevens all won their individual matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.