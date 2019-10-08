Knob Noster tennis advances in district play

Knob Noster tennis opened team district play with a 5-1 win over Higginsville on Monday, Oct. 7.
The Lady Panthers won two out of three doubles matches then picked up the last three wins in singles play.
The No. 1 doubles team of Ella Konrad and Chloe McDonnell battled to a 9-7 win while No. 2 doubles - Rebecca Burch and Madison Eccleton - won handily, 8-1.
Knob Noster’s No. 3 doubles team of Fallon Turner and Mary Joy Stevens lost 8-3.
Turner and Stevens would avenge themselves in singles play as Turner won the No. 5 singles match 6-3, 6-3. Stevens added a 6-3,6-3 win to the Lady Panthers’s tally from the No. 6 singles spot.
McDonnell sealed the win with a 6-0, 6-3 score at the No. 3 spot.
Knob Noster will take on Marshall on Tuesday, Oct. 8, for a spot in the district championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.