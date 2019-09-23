Knob Noster starts 4-0 for second-straight season

Knob Noster rolled through Tipton 45-6 on Friday, Sept. 20.
Iverson Sirom’s opening score and a pair of touchdown runs by Jadis Williams lead the Panthers to a 21-0 lead and eventually a 27-0 lead at the intermission.
The Panthers added three more scores in the second half, but lost its shutout bid.
Knob Noster is 4-0 for a second-straight year under head coach Rich Johnson with last season’s perfect start through four games being the first since 1992.
The Panthers will clash with another unbeaten team at home in week five - the opening week of Missouri River Valley Conference East play, taking on Carrollton, who is coming off a 41-14 win over Salisbury.
Knob Noster shutout the Trojans 42-0 last season, their first conference win seven years at that point.
