Knob Noster softball wrapped up the regular season with an 8-0 win over Smith-Cotton on Monday, Oct 14.
The Lady Panthers notches two runs in the bottom of the first, the only runs they’d need on the night. Lauren Hagel drove in a Estella Huntsman with a single then scored on a double by Olivia Frisbee.
Knob Noster tacked on three runs in the third, a pair of runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth.
Frisbee went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Knob Noster, the No. 1 seed in the Class 2 District 13 bracket, begins district play on Thursday, Oct. 17.
