Knob Noster softball rallied late in Thursday’s, Sept. 13, game with Carrollton to secure a 4-2 win.
Carrollton tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth only for the Lady Panthers to push across a run in the fifth and the sixth to seal the win.
Lauren Hagle drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth with an RBI single, scoring Olyvia Buzzanga, who reached on a walk then stole second and third to get into scoring position.
Taylor Trudell facilitated the Knob Noster run in the sixth, beating out an infield error to score Emma Frisbee from third.
Sadie Parks kept Carrollton off the board after giving up the only two runs for the Trojans in the fourth, finishing the complete game with five strikeouts and scattering eight hits.
Knob Noster got the scoring started in the top of the first as Hagle swiped home for a 1-0 lead.
Kaitlyn Everts matched Hagle in the fourth, stealing home as well to extend the Lady Panther lead to 2-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.