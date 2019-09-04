Knob Noster softball lost 5-1 to Warsaw on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to begin the season.
Warsaw jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on a solo home run off Lady Panther pitcher Sadie Parks.
Knob Noster tied the game up in the top of the fourth as Emma Frisbee doubled in Estella Huntsman.
Warsaw regained the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth at 3-1 then added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.
Knob Noster hosts Versailles on Thursday, Sept. 5.
