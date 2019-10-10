Knob Noster rattled off its fifth and sixth straight wins with a 7-2 win over Higginsville on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and a 15-3 victory over Richmond on Wednesday, Oct. 9, to secure at least a share of the Missouri River Valley Conference East title.
Knob Noster 7, Higginsville 2
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a run in the first and fourth inning and three runs in the fifth.
Both teams scored two runs in the sixth.
Olivia Frisbee went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored in the win.
Knob Noster 15, Richmond 3
The Lady Panthers scored five runs in both the fourth and seventh inning to go along with a pair of runs in the first frame and three runs in the fifth.
Estella Huntsman drove in four runs in the win while Lauren Hagle went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.
