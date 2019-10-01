Knob Noster clobbered Clinton 12-0 in five innings on Monday, Sept. 30 behind a combined no-hitter by Sadie Parks and Estella Huntsman.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 4-0 in the bottom of the first. Emma Frisbee knocked in a run with a double then scored on a single by Taylor Trudell.
The Cardinals misplayed a grounder by Sarah Walters later in the frame, leading to two runs.
Knob Noster added two more runs in the second on a single by Trudell then tacked on a run in the third.
The Lady Panthers finished off the Cardinals in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs. A Parks single plated a pair of runs in the frame.
Parks allowed just three hits in four innings of work without allowing a run, striking out ten. Huntsman struckout two in her inning of work to close the door.
